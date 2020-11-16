Industry and personalities in the academia, insurance industry and the Christiandom have backed Felix Amadi, managing director, Crown Insurance Brokers in calling for social change towards retirement in Nigeria to halt the declining life expectancy of its citizens.

Tope Smart, group managing director, NEM Insurance Co Nig Plc; Alfred Adewale Martins, His Grace, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos and Prof Pat Utomi, founder of Centre for Value in Leadership (CVL) spoke in one voice at the official presentation of the book Retirement In Nigeria (A Management Approach)” at the Muson Centre, Lagos last week.

Speaking at the occasion, Felix Amadi, managing director, Crown Insurance Brokers and author of the book said good policies of government have historically suffered, noting that even with the best of policies and implementation by government, individuals and employers have to make policies and implement them for retirement management to work.

According to him, “retirement management translates to whole life planning and management that is rewarded with personal fulfillment without unnecessary burdens left for society before and at man’s transition to eternal life.

“It is necessary to reemphasise that retirement management success requires concerted efforts at the levels of the individual, employer and government, all of which are stakeholders”.

Amadi who noted that the publication of the book, “Retirement In Nigeria (A Management Approach)” is the first step in the fulfillment of these set objectives, added that the book emphasises the essentiality of retirement planning and the necessity of following the pre-plan when in retirement. “The book is therefore a vital tool for every individual, every employer of labour and for all alms of Government and their agencies”, Amadi said.

The author further called for a retirement training to be promoted by both governments and other organised private sector far beyond its present afterthought status.

“From the academia we expect a gradual institutionalisation of retirement management either as an independent academic discipline or component of graduate programs since it affects everyone”, he said.