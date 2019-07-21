“He that overcometh, the same shall be clothed in white raiment; and I will not blot out his name out of the book of life, but I will confess his name before my father, and before his angels Rev. 3:5

God keeps a register in Heaven where all those who surrender their lives to the Lord Jesus Christ are recorded.

“And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the Lake of fire”. Rev. 20:15

The Almighty God has in place a spiritual CCTV in heaven that monitors our deeds on planet earth.

And when our days here on earth are over “the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened and another book was opened, which is the book of life; and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books accoring to their works.

“And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them; and they were judged every man according to their works

“And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.” Rev. 20:12-15

How then can your name be found written in the book of life?

Your name can be captured for you in the book of life when you give your life to the Lord Jesus.

And when you do, you will automatically bear a new name: child/son of God.

The bible tells us that Jesus “was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.

But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the son of God, even to them that believe on his name.” John 1:11-12

When you are born again you have a new name: even the world recognise your new name-child/son of God.

And you stand as an overcomer to inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son.” Rev. 21:7

Jesus Christ the lamb of God is the owner of the book who himself has washed you in his blood and cleansed you; which enables your name to be entered in the Lamb book of life.

Any drop of sin, wrinckle, iniquity will not allow you to entry in the book of life and heaven. The Angels of the Lord are at the gate to determine your eligibility to gain access to heaven.

The bible makes certain in the book of Malachi 3-16 that only those that feared the Lord without blemish that are on the book of life.

For “the eyes of the Lord are upon the righteousness, and his ears are open into their cry.

“And that the faces of the Lord is against them that do evil, to cut off the remembrance of them from the earth” Psm. 34:15-16

And the Lord said those who live henceforth in righteousness as his children He will “spare them, as a man spareth his son that serveth him.

In order word your place in the book of life is guaranteed as long as you live Holy and of a broken heart and a contribute spirit and in fear of the Lord.

But those who live in sin after being born again will have their names blotted out from the book of life.

To be continued