By Christopher Oji

All is to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the passing away of Oba Salami Adewunmi Ajibola, Olowu of Owu, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on November 15, 2022. This will be done with a book launch in his memory as the longest Oba to reign in Owu.

One of his grandchildren, a lecturer and youth advocate, Mr. Tunji Ajibola, said: “We usually converge on Abeokuta, annually, since November 1972, to commemorate the death of our grandfather, an epitome of wisdom, a unifier and a pragmatic leader. He joined his ancestors on November 15, 1972.

“The date is symbolic to us. Our iconic father worked in the Nigeria Police during the colonial era for 32 years. He retired as Police Inspector in 1947, and became Olowu of Owu in 1949.

“In 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II was on her way to Ibadan, Oyo State, our father was one of the Obas who received her in Abeokuta on her way to Ibadan, the capital of the old Western Region.

“During his reign, the community witnessed many developmental projects. Our father loved his people with a passion, which he exhibited by his kindness and generosity.

“His kind and generous attitude was attested to by former president who is the present Balogun of Owu, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in his recent letter to Oba Ajibola’s descendants on the 50th anniversary celebration and the family tree book launch.

“The family tree book chronicles the Oba Ajibola family tree. It traces it from the 25 direct children of Oba Ajibola, as the first generation, his children, other siblings, I mean the Kabiyesi’s brothers and sisters, their children and the extended family.

“Our family is a very large one. It is important that we meet annually and document our genealogy for the coming generations.

“Our departed fathers and mothers institutionalised the annual family anniversary. It is a time we reunite as family members to celebrate living life and remember our founding fathers.

“This year is the 50th edition. It is one-week event, from November 14 to 20. A great family will definitely make a great society and enviable country.

“He was a practicing Muslim during his lifetime. Nevertheless, he loved his people. He didn’t make distinctions of any kind. He was on the throne for 23 years. Even during the Western Region’s political crisis, he maintained his neutrality as father to all.

“It was to his credit that the declaration under Section 4 (3) of the Chieftaincy Law, 1957, setting out customary law regulating the selection of ruling houses in Owu section of Abeokuta became effective.

“The first private hospital, built by the late Akin Olugbade, an illustrious son of Owu and frontline Nigerian politician, was inaugurated during the reign of our father. He facilitated many other projects, such as access to education and employment.

“In those days, an Oba lived perpetually in the palace. Our grandfather turned his palace to a home for all and sundry throughout his reign.

“As the family secretary, I belong to the second generation of the family. Oba Salami Adewunmi Ajibola was my grandfather.”