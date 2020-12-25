A book on former President Olusegun Obasanjo would be launched on Monday, December 28 in Lagos.

The book titled “The man, the General, the President” written by Otunba Femmy Carrena, a former aide of Obasanjo is an eyewitness account of the seeming unknown sides of the former president.

The author and Obasanjo Presidential Library, organisers of the event, said founder and Chairman of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, would be the chairman of the event, while business mogul, Chief Kessington Adebutu would be the chief launcher. Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun of Lagos and Ogun states are expected as special guests of honour. Also expected is the founder and chairman of Zenith Bank, Mr. Jim Ovia, among other dignitaries.

“The 10-chapter book takes a look at Obasanjo from his childhood, his early days in Ibogun, his youger years in the military, his many roles as president and his other roles, either as a man, army General or a two-term president. The book also contains some of the behind-the-scene power plays that makes Obasanjo the controversial character that he is,” said Carrena.