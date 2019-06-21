A book which gave details account of the migratory efforts of the Awori people and how they trekked from the Ile-Ife to found Lagos and part of Ogun State will be launch on June 25.

The 572- page book was written by a lawmaker, Senator Gbolahan Dada of Ogun West Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly and a literary icon, Mr. Frank Akinola Public presentation of the book titled : Ota Awori Kingdom “Synopsis and Biography of Oba T. T Dada will hold at Sheba Centre, 20, Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos, by 10. 00am ago.

The book espouses the many encounters of the Awori, their perseverance, challenges and how they surmounted them. It contains a narrative about how Orunmila (Baba~1fa) visited Ota Awori kingdom in the 14th Century AD to neutralize the powers of the witches and wizards who had held Ota-Awori by the jugular and successfully liberated the people.