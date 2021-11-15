From Uche Usim, Abuja

Scholars, corporate bodies, businessmen and legislators converged on Abuja on Friday to unveil a book on property acquisition and management.

The book titled, ‘A Beginner’s Guide to Property Investing’ is authored by an international property expert, Ngozi Okafor.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Attendees at the colourful event that doubled as Okafor’s birthday celebration described her as an epitome of hard work, dedication and foresight.

Industry players at the book launch described it as a game changer and a source of inspirational advice on property acquisition.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

According to them, there has not been sufficient literature on property investment, saying the book is expected to fill the void.

Those who spoke on the sidelines of the book launch said it unearths all the opportunities that are available as a guide for investors in the sector to make profit from property.

Sub-titled: my property development mistakes and how you can avoid them, the book was written from the personal experience of the property advisor in her years of operating as an investor and advisor in the property sector.

The 172 page book also has 22 chapters.

In her remarks at the event, the author, Okafor said her journey into the property industry started from her teenage years.

She said: “I have always been in love with property. This is a passion project which I started when I was 17. I hope you find the book rewarding as I have found myself.”

Reading a part of the book to the audience, Okafor told the audience that the book “covers everything you need to know about how to buy land without getting scammed, working with government agencies such as Development Control, the lands’ office and to purchase discounted distressed properties from AM ON.”

Okafor is a tik tok actor and seasoned radio presenter.

She said “I am so grateful to have all of you here”.

She does a youth support segment on her radio show.”

Friends and families from public and private sectors who were on ground to honour her and those on a linked virtual platform described Okafor as a hard worker, a proactive investment adviser and great ‘on air personality’.

Okafor is believed, among her friends and family members, to be a jolly good fellow.

The book balances the account of mistakes and learning from years of personal experience, research and firsthand accounts of professionals in the property sector.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .