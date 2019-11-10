The governor of Imo State, Rt Hon, Emeka Ihedioha is expected to be the special guest of honour at the public presentation of a book entitled: Public Administration in Nigeria…Practical Approach written by Nze Chukwuma Nwachukwu, a retired Permanent Secretary.

According to Chief Austin Onwubiko, Managing Director Africana First Publishers Plc, the book presentation will take place on Thursday Nov.14, 2019 at Immaculate Royal Hotel, Port Harcourt Road, Owerri. The chairman of the occasion is Mr Julius Nwagwu, a retired Deputy Comptroller General of Customs while Mr Frank Nneji, Chairman, ABC Transport Plc and Chief Charles Onu are presenters of the book. The book is a well researched and intellectual compendium of sorts that will obviously raise the bar in our march to deepening our public administration structure and democracy in Nigeria.