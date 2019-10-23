Bookings Africa is a leading pan-African marketplace that leverages technology to disrupt and revolutionise how talent in the lifestyle, entertainment & media industries across Africa is sourced.

Founder and CEO, Fade Ogunro, announced the launch of the app and the successful completion of the company’s latest fundraising round.

Bookings Africa’s mission is to unlock the earning potential of young entrepreneurial Africans and monetise their latent skillset. Through the app, users can search for a variety of talent, compare their transparent prices, book online, paysecurely and provide ratings and reviews for services across Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya.

Bookings Africa currently offers over 14 talent categories including make-up artists, photographers, DJs, hair stylists, and social media influencers with plans of increasing to over 40 categories and expand to other countries across Africa by December this year. Since its launch in April 2019, Bookings Africa has signed up over 2,000 freelancers and served clients such as: Coca-cola, Anap Jets, May D, Film Factory and The Luxury Lifestyle Market.

Fade Ogunro, CEO of Bookings Africa, said “I believe Africa is the future, yet, the biggest problem we face is unemployment. Bookings Africa tackles this issue by enabling millions of freelancers gain recognition, monetize their talent and build a sustainable career on their own terms. This means you can create your personal profile, upload your work portfolio, set your own rates, availability and manage your business better with guaranteed payments all at the tap of a button.

Working in the media industry as a producer for over a decade, I found many limitations when trying to source creatives across the continent. The process is currently expensive, time consuming and extremely inefficient. I have dedicated the last 3 years of my life creating this innovative tech-enabled solution, that will reshape Africa’s workforce.

This is my vision for Bookings Africa; an Africa that works.”

Mayowa Ayodele, Chief Investment Officer of UnicornGroup said, “We are excited to partner with Fadé and her team who have built a strong technology-led and scalable business that is harnessing and monetising the latent talent of Africans across the continent. We believe that investing in Bookings Africa has the potential to revolutionise a highly fragmented industry and positively impact lives.