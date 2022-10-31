By Cosmas Omegoh

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Pantami has hailed Hashim Suleiman, the author of “Big Opinion”, a new book on contemporary issues in Nigeria.

Pantami was represented at the unveiling in Abuja by Dr. Idris Yelwa, a Director at the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The minister pointed out that books play a key role in fostering leadership, development, creativity and innovation.

“The process of writing books involves research, critical thinking and experimentation which help to build the capacity of the author’s creativity, among others.

“It is often said that experience is the best teacher. Through books we can gain insights into the experience of the authors and those that they have written about.”

Pantanmi described Suleiman as a gifted intellectual, with an undying passion for research and opinion writing.

The reviewer and Publisher of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, Yushau Shuaib, applauded the author’s ability to fairly analyse issues, while proffering solutions to the country’s woes.

“Suleiman is a fearless public commentator, whose analyses on trending national issues are top notch,” he noted.

“The 99 articles in the book cover politics at state, national and global levels. Some arguments are straightforward, others are controversial and contentious.

“The author also succeeded in defending some individuals and groups against attacks by critics as he captured intrigues and controversies surrounding the issues at stake.”

Shuaib recommended the book to students, political scientists and researchers, to broaden their horizons on topical socio-political and economic issues affecting Nigeria.

In his remarks, Suleiman, a believer in the freedom of expression, paid tribute to his parents for their guidance.

The launch, which coincided with his 40th birthday anniversary, was attended by his parents, friends, business leaders, and politicians