Sixty years after gaining independence from Britain, Nigeria has indeed come of age, and has every reason to celebrate on October 1, 2020.

To celebrate this monumental milestone, Boomerang has prepared something special for its young viewers with fun activities, engagements, testimonials, and everything in-between to help commemorate this important day in Nigeria’s history.

The Magic Makers’ initiative, brought by Boomerang to audiences all over Africa, is about inspiring creativity to make those magical moments shine just a little brighter. The series, which kicked off on Mother’s Day, followed by Father’s Day, allows little ones to show off their wildest, craziest and imaginative ideas to the Boomerang community.

For the third edition of Magic Makers, Nigerian children can now join in the Independence Day celebrations – customarily observed by spending the day with families or visiting friends and having a traditional meal together – by sharing the fruits of their creative imaginations with their peers across Africa, while showcasing their cultural diversity.

Launched on Thursday, September 17, Boomerang’s Magic Makers’ website will give children 60 reasons to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day through a video series, providing children with a voice, showcasing their stories, and giving them a platform to share cool, creative ideas to mark the day.

From specially designed crafts to yummy recipes, DIY stop-motion tutorials, quizzes to interactive activities and games, to encourage creative thinking, the website will keep kids entertained with refreshed fun, and new stuff to discover until the end of October.

Magic Makers will be aired across the African continent, offering video testimonials from Nigerian kids on how they celebrate Independence Day with their families, and how their friends across the continent can make their celebrations a little more special too.