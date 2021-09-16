Africa’s most popular music streaming platform has collaborated with the biggest reality television show in Nigeria, Big Brother Naija, to promote artistes on its platform.

From the legendary 49-99 concert to the African Giant album listening party, 3-year Felabration sponsorship, campus activations, in-platform and digital-focused efforts, amongst others, Boomplay has always committed itself to create unique avenues for both user engagement & artiste promotion.

Since the start of the current BBNaija season, Boomplay has rolled out a series of creative adverts to the excitement of both music enthusiasts and the dedicated BBnaija audience. The adverts centred around “music defining quotes’ feature both household and new names on the music scene.

Artistes featured in the adverts so far include Olamide, Fireboy, Ruger, Manifest, Kuame Euguene, Yemi Alade, Laycon, M.I Abaga, Chike, Patoranking, Niniola, Omah Lay, Zlatan, Joeboy, Mr. Eazi, Oxlade, Ladipoe and Bella Shmurda. Based on the current pattern, a lot more artis tes are still to be featured.

Popularly known as the Home Of Music, Boomplay also deemed it fit to be a constant fixture in the party arena during the constantly anticipated Saturday night party. A DJ booth creatively designed as a live sized headphone has served as the spot for all visiting DJs to get both housemates and BBNaija audience in the groove during the 2-hour Saturday night parties.

Arguably one of the best tasks housemates have participated in, and viewers have witnessed this season, Boomplay’s in-house task, which took place on Thursday, 2nd of September, got the housemates super excited and viewers immensely engaged. The activities for the task day started with housemates receiving and adorning the superb and highly coveted Boomplay range of merchandise before they were briefed and proceeded to execute two sets of tasks.

