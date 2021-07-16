Leading streaming platform, Boomplay and telecoms services provider, Airtel Nigeria have partnered to offer subscribers access to affordable streaming on Boomplay.

The Airtel-Boomplay partnership rides on the Airtel streaming data plan and will give music lovers the opportunity to save more on streaming data cost, as they will enjoy 500MB exclusive data for only N100. To activate the plan, customers are required to dial *141# from any Airtel line.

Unveiling the new partnership, Boomplay’s General Manager, Oladele Kadiri, affirmed the company’s commitment of making music more accessible, stating, “We are very optimistic about the partnership with Airtel, which will enhance music streaming and downloading for our users, through affordable data packages, while also cementing the business relationship between the two companies.”

Commenting, Airtel’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dinesh Balsingh, said his company is delighted to offer a platform that will connect more Nigerians to the music they love at a much more affordable cost. “At Airtel, we are always exploring opportunities that will make life better and more enjoyable for our valued customers. With this partnership with Boomplay, music lovers need not worry about exorbitant streaming cost as we have simplified the experience and made it much more affordable for everyone.”

In a related development, Boomplay and Turntable Charts have also partnered to ensure the music streaming platform distribute data of the most streamed songs in Nigeria, to the publication. The ranking of music will provide music lovers access to collaborative content that seeks to recognize the top songs and artistes across the country.

Speaking, Tosin Sorinola, Director of Artiste and Media Relations at Boomplay stated that the partnership affirms the company’s commitment towards the advancement and growth of music across Africa. “With this new partnership, we are bringing Boomplay’s leadership in digital music across Africa together with TurnTable’s definitive music chart to give creators, artistes and fans access to even more credible statistics that they can rely on. This agreement is a natural extension of our music strategy to bring exciting music experiences to fans across Africa, while helping them to find the hottest, most popular music hits and singles from all musical genres in Nigeria,” she stated.

Ayomide Oriowo, co-Editor-in-Chief, TurnTable Charts, echoed Sorinola thus: “This new partnership is a landmark for TurnTable Charts as a music chart publication, as it represents our first direct agreement with a DSP operating in Nigeria. The partnership makes the data points used for our charts better and bigger. Additionally, it offers an opportunity to provide better platform-specific analytics and reports.

“Finally, with Boomplay as the largest music streaming service in Nigeria, this is the first step to creating genre chart that puts the spotlight on other genres of music beyond popular music in Nigeria as well as an albums chart that gives the performance of albums across all platforms. We are delighted to have Boomplay as a partner.”

The TurnTable Top 50 is the publication’s biggest music chart – the first ever standard aggregate music chart in Nigeria that combines radio airplay, TV airplay, freemium streaming and now Boomplay data, the most credible and true reflection of what music lovers are listening to in the country. TurnTable Charts publishes weekly music charts in Nigeria, mostly based on Friday to Thursday tracking.

