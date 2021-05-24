Boomplay, the largest music streaming and download service in Africa, donated beverages, home-care and COVID essentials to Modupe Cole Memorial Child care and treatment home, Akoka, Yaba, as part of an on-going rollout of sustainable initiatives aimed at supporting local communities.

Modupe Cole memorial school is a childcare and treatment, home for physically and mentally challenged people aged six years and above.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at the home earlier in the week, Boomplay General Manager Mr. Oladele Kadiri said the donation is part of an on-going rollout of sustainable initiatives aimed at supporting the local communities.

Mr. Ajani, the vice principal of the center lauded the company for its support and donation, adding that it came at a crucial time when there has been a spike in prices of most household items and Covid essentials amid the global pandemic.

The initiative is the beginning of many other community projects that Boomplay intends on launching in the near future.