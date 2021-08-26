Stephen Princewill Chibuzor, sometimes referred to as Papi Wemba, is the public relations manager (Nigeria) for Boomplay, a leading music streaming platform.

Before joining Boomplay, he had worked as PR manager/publicist for music stars like Kcee, Kizz Daniel, Efe, Terry Apala, Chidinma, Philkeyz and other entertainers, and shows like Native Land (debut edition) and Zanku Live, among many others.

With such a pedigree in the showbiz world, speaking on his job as the PR manager for Boomplay, he said, “I am the first PR manager for Boomplay, since its inception in 2015. I would say it has been a great and exciting experience. I have a great team that understands the desired work to be done.”

Asked how he has been able to tackle challenges on the job, he said, “I always focus on solutions, never on the challenges, and as a proactive PR practitioner, I am up to the task on proffering solutions ahead before challenges arises.”

Describing the job experience so far, he quipped, “An amazing experience I must say. I have most importantly learned through it. The African music scene is quite complex, and mastering its workings requires a lot of patience and skill. These skills I have been able with do with networking, under studying professionals and my mentors. I am still growing in the industry, but representing some of the biggest acts publicly, in different capacities, especially PR and as a publicist has been exciting.”

Speaking on what has helped Boomplay compete successfully with counterparts, he said; “Boomplay has so many unique features that endears it to its over 60 million monthly active users. From its premium plan that allows your stream your favorite music for free, it has user-friendly interface, several well-curated playlists and its push notification function that lets you know when your favorite artiste releases a song, are some of the unique features that gives it its edge over others in the industry.”