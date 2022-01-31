By Moses Akaigwe

Nigeria’s automotive industry received a boost recently when Dangote Peugeot AutomobilesNigeria Limited (DPAN) commenced the assembly of Peugeot brand of vehicles at its newly built Green Field Assembly Plant in Kaduna.

At the roll-out of the first 301 car, both the management and staff celebrated the coming on stream of thevehicle at the plant even as they looked forward to the official commissioning of the facility during last week’s state visit to Kaduna by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Owned jointly by billionaire businessman and manufacturer, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, through hisDangote Industries Limited; Kaduna and Kebbi State Governments; and a technical partner (Stellantis Group, the parent company of Peugeot),DPAN is scheduled to expand its model line-up to meet the varied demands and needs of the Nigerian auto market.

Vehicles to be introduced in the local market between now and 2023 include the Landtrek, 3008, 5008 and the new 508, which are expected to flaunt their outstanding aesthetics, rich technological endowment and safety features to appeal to the customers and the motoring public.

A document obtained from the DPAN,which has as its Managing Director Ibrahim Issa Gachi, a seasoned engineer with over 30 years experience in automobile manufacturing, engineering and management consultancy services, indicates that the company has the capacity to assemble 120 cars a day running two shifts.

The company noted that it is not unmindful of the reality that it is re-launching the roaring lion brand amidst socio-economic challenges, steep competition, cheaper and sometimes sub-standard Asian models as well as COVID-19 realities.

The management, however, assured that it is confident that the popularity and the reputationof being reliable which the older generations of the vehicles earned across Nigeria over the past decades with 404, 504, 505, 406, 306 and others, will drive the new generation of vehicles now being assembled at theDPAN plant in Kaduna, to the top of market.

“With the New Green Field Ultima Assembly Plant, a lot is being done by DPAN to ensure visibility of the Peugeot brand and availability of spare parts to the network and the generality of Nigerians. DPAN will be encouraged by our technical partner to reposition thebrand in the short, medium,and long term as we ensure customer satisfaction and sustainability.

“This dream has started with the re-launch of the Peugeot brand in Nigeria as well as the local assembly of the 301 at our new Kaduna plant and thereafter the introduction of the Landtrek, 3008, 5008 andthe new 508…Nothing is being spared to enable market recapture, hence all hands are on deck to ensure not just survival but also continued growth in a market with potential for cars in excess of 100,000 units per year and growing.”

It was also learnt that following the Peugeot franchisegranted to DPAN, contact has been established with some existing Peugeot dealers and major customers to deepen the market as well as provide excellent customer service and satisfaction both in the short, medium and long term.

This is expected to impact positively on sales volumes, product visibility and overall profitability for all stakeholders.

The Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Limited is coming on stream about four years after it got the green light in 2018, having earlier indicated interest in the former Peugeot plant, now PAN Nigeria Ltd{also located in Kaduna}.