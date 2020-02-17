Moses Akaigwe

“With the award of MANCAP certificate to Innoson vehicles, SON is saying that the brand is fit to be used in Nigeria and beyond. With this award, Innoson vehicles can now proudly display the MANCAP certification mark as evidence that it has undergone evaluation and testing to verify that it will perform as indicated and conforms to Nigeria Industrial Standard.”

It was with this confirmatory statement that the Director General/Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma, on Wednesday, February 12, presented to Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited {IVM}, Nnewi, the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) Certificate at an impressive ceremony in the industrial town.

Assisted by his predecessor, Dr. Joseph Odumodu, Aboloma handed the framed certificate to the Chairman of Innoson Group, Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, commending him for his auto plant’s ability to manufacture vehicles that meet applicable quality standards and customer expectations.

The rigorous process of inspections and quality assurance leading to the presentation of the certificate commenced five years ago when IVM approached SON to key into the national conformity assessment programme ‘and willingly submitted its vehicles to the rigors of the certification exercise.”

Aboloma, who was delivering the keynote address, explained that the event was, therefore, organised to recognise Nigeria’s first indigenous vehicle manufacturing plant with the duly earned SON MANCAP certification mark.

The award, he said, also recognises IVM’s industry, doggedness and excellence in local entrepreneurship.

In his remarks, Odumodu disclosed that before the process commenced five years ago during his tenure as DG, SON did not have the wherewithal for the exercise for the auto sector, “so people had to be taken abroad to train” in the relevant areas.

“What SON is saying is that Innoson vehicles have been tested and checked, and are good. Go and use. The products are good, and SON is endorsing them for use anywhere in the world,” the former DG, now SON Ambassador, told guests at the ceremony held at Martina Chukwuma Plaza in the Umudim part of Nnewi.

The National President of Nigerian Association of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, lauded IVM for complying with the required standards that earned for it the highly valued MANCAP certificate. Represented by the National Vice President, Mr. Humphrey Ngonadi, Hajiya Saratu, who had visited IVM late last year, assured the auto maker of the continuous support of the association.

•The commendation was echoed by Samuel Adetoro, the Auto Desk Officer in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, who represented the Minister, Niyi Adebayo, and the Coordintor, Automotive Component Testing Centre, Enugu, Folorunsho Simikaiye, who represented the National Automotive Design and Development Council: NADDC, Jelani Aliyu.

Earlier in his remarks, the SON Regional Coordinator in charge of the South-East, William Okpeh, said the certificate attested to Innoson conforming to globally accepted standards which have become an issue in the auto business, in addition to having impact on the development and introduction of new products. Okpeh was directly involved in the evaluations leading to the certification at Innoson.

Receiving the certificate, Chief Inncent Chukwuma assured that IVM would continue to employ international best practices in the production of its vehicles so that they would always have as their unique selling points durability, fuel economy, safety and competitive pricing.

Chukwuma was given a loud applause when he said his continuous investments and the achievements of IVM are not for Nnewi alone to take the credit for. “We have been telling people that Innoson is not for Nnewi alone. Innoson is for Nigeria and humanity. It is the pride of the nation.”

The Innoson founder; his mentor and elder brother; Chief Gabros Chukwuma; and a friend of the Innoson Group, Chief Victor Umeh, took turns to assure that the vehicle plant would continue to work hard to ensure that the quality standards already achieved are sustained and even taken higher.

Commissioned in 2010 by former President Goodluck Jonathan, IVM has been producing mini, midi, and mass transit buses, vans, hatchbacks and sedans, as well as sport utility vehicles {SUVs}, some of which were on display at the event to the excitement of the guests.

The Innoson product range includes IVM 5000 and IVM 6540 {‘Hummer’} buses; sedans and hatchbacks like Fox, Umu, G20 and Ikenga; Granite, Carrier and Carrier 4WD light commercial vehicles {LCV}; and IVM G6, G40 and G80.