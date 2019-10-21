Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has threatened to dissolve the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks if its productivity continues to decline.

Addressing members at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Governor Wike regretted that operatives have compromised in some locations.

He said the task force through reduced performance has allowed street traders to return to Mile One, Air Force Junction, Rumuokoro and Agip areas of the state capital. He, however, praised the team operating in Garrison.

He said: “If the productivity of the Task Force continues to go down, by tomorrow, I will dissolve the Task Force. We will not tolerate a situation where the progress we have made is reversed”.

Governor Wike warned operatives of the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks against acts of extortion , saying they must focus on their official responsibility.

“All acts of extortion must stop forthwith. Any operative found wanting in this regard will be sanctioned. There is no reason why you should receive bribes from defaulters.”

He said leaders of non-performing zones must rise up and work hard to ensure that the streets are free from illegal traders and motor Parks.

He warned members of the public against physically assaulting operatives of the Task Force. He noted that going forward, the government will take measures to protect the operatives from criminal elements.

“From now on, we will change our strategy. We are going to activate communication outlets for immediate response whenever criminal elements attack the operatives. Security operatives will be on ground for rescue operations when the need arises.

“We must show that we are ready to protect the operatives at all times. We are determined to clean up our streets, stop illegal trading and improve all round security,” he said.

Governor Wike said the Task Force started excellently, noting that they should not allow themselves to end badly.