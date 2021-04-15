Booster99.com has entered the rapidly growing Nigeria’s sports betting industry, with the purpose of developing the country’s betting market and providing the best user experience of fun-filled online betting to our punters.

One of the distinct features of Booster99 is its Sportsbook, an easy-to-use platform which allows punters to register, deposit money, place bets, and collect their winnings seamlessly via desktop, mobile and older feature phones via its mobile lite version, and soon even via SMS and USSD.

Speaking at the launch, Gaming consultant, Morten said; “Our mission at Booster99 is to be 99 times better in everything we do – Booster99 is here to put the punter in focus. We offer 250% Welcome Bonus up to N500, 000 on 1st Deposit and 255% Accumulated Bonus on 30 selections ticket, Cashout, instant payout, cut one, highest odds and the list just goes on and on!

Punters’ passion for sport booking is taken to the next level; Booster99 clearly has more betting options. Join us for some pulse-raising moments of excitement on betting.”

Morten hinted that “There are many online betting sites who promise many things, but beware not all of them are true, as not everybody can have the highest odds or the fastest payout, etc. Booster99 does not claim any of this, our aim is to prove to be 99 times better by action and allow the punters to do their own comparison and make their own conclusions.

“With Booster99, you are choosing one of the most secure online betting sites in Nigeria. This is made possible with advanced and cutting-edge technology like SSL with firewalls and well as cutting edge algorithms to ensure the highest level of game security,” he added.