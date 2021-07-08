From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Boot Party candidate, Okeke Chika Jerry has released a five –point action plan for development if elected governor of Anambra State.

Chika Jerry, a renowned author that has published over 120 books in use in various secondary schools in Nigeria while speaking in Onitsha yesterday said his government will focus on five pillars which included Education, Agriculture. Industrialisation, Infrastructure, Social and Human Capital Development.

Describing Boot Party as the political party for strong people, he noted that those that wear boots are strong people especially the youths.

“Old men don’t wear boots; rather they hang their boots when they grow old. This party belongs to the youths and I therefore implore all youths in Anambra State to put on their boots. Let’s go to work” he said.

He said his administration will give youths 10,000 jobs annually in the state while lots of farm settlements will be set up in Anambra to fight hunger.

“If elected, I will declare state of emergency on the education sector in Anambra State. Tuition fees will be reduced while free education will be given to primary and secondary school students for both indigenes and non indigenes. Water taps will run in Anambra State again because Boot party will make all these happen” he said.

Chika Jerry also said problem of insecurity shall be solved in Anambra State through proper education, employment and empowerment of the youth promising that the war against insecurity shall be won if he emerges governor of the state.

