Candidate of BOOT Party for the November 6 Anambra guber election, Okeke Chika-Jerry, has said that the party has been well positioned to usher in the right leadership in Anambra State, where the masses could realise their full potentials.

Okeke, who continued his message to the youths in Onitsha yesterday, said it was a great disservice for any youth to stand aloof in the political process now that Anambra people want to go to the polls to elect a new governor.

He described himself as a new face in government without a godfather, saying that any rational thinker in the present reality in Anambra should go for independent minded candidates and not those who tied their allegiance to some “powerful civilians,” instead of focusing on the priority needs of the people.

He charged the youths not to allow anybody to hijack the political process again in the state

“Look at how they are rushing to courts, getting quick judgements, but some people are laying waste in prisons and police cells for years without any court hearing their cases. All these quick judgements are because they want to sit tight. Many politicians in this state who don’t have any portfolio are allegedly collecting fat envelopes from the state’s federal allocation, while you and I have no jobs. For how long will this continue? We have suffered enough. We need freedom now.

“Some of these politicians also deceive us by planting some candidates in some of their parties, sponsor them secretly to win the election, and subsequently use them as conduit pipes. I advise the youths to say no to this. Enough is enough. Youths should rise up and take their destiny in their own hands. I want to use this opportunity to also advise all old politicians in Nigeria to leave the corridor of power now in order to save Nigeria another round of youth protest because hunger is on the increase. I am young, educated, vibrant and active. I know Anambra very well because I live here with the people” he said.