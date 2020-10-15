French Ligue 1 club, Bordeaux have officially confirmed that Samuel Kalu is suffering from a tear in the hamstrings of the left thigh.

Kalu was not named in the matchday squad for Tuesday evening’s 1-1 draw with Tunisia as he had to return to France due to the injury he sustained against Algeria last Friday.

Further tests were carried out upon Kalu’s return to Bordeaux and it is confirmed that the injury will keep him on the sidelines, but the club did not state an expected date of recovery.

The former KAA Gent star was named in the starting lineup against the Algerians before making way for Moses Simon five minutes into the second half due to discomfort.

Kalu is now rated as doubtful for Bordeaux’s big match against against Marseille on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has managed to force his way back into Bordeaux’s starting lineup in the new season, starting three of their last four matches in Ligue 1 and repaid the manager’s faith by scoring two goals.