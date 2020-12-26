French Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux is willing to let Nigeria international, Samuel Kalu leave the club when the January transfer window opens, owngoalnigeria.com report.

Kalu was close to joining Fenerbache in the summer but Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr made him pull the plug on the move by convincing him to fight for a spot in the Ligue 1 team.

The Nigerian went from the role of a substitute to stamping his feet in the first team but just as it has been in previous two seasons with the club, injuries have not been kind to him.

He returned from a hamstring injury three weeks ago after six weeks out but it was shortlived as he suffered a relapse, which will keep him out till next year.

Bordeaux is frustrated with his many injury problems and they will jump at the chance of moving on the 23-year-old who has two goals to his name this season.

The idea is to let him leave on a permanent transfer but they will still be opened to a loan deal with a clause of signing him permanently at the end of the loan stint.