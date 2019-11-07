Nigeria’s Border Community Development Agency (BCDA) has said it targets 40 per cent improvement in rural human capacity building for the country.

The abridged framework of the roadmap, which was presented to the board at a meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, plans a series of micro-projects in a five-year medium-term development plan.

The roadmap also plans to modernise about 3,000 communities around 21 states and 105 local governments in the country; to lift up to 30 million Nigerians living in border communities out of poverty line; and to improve healthcare by 40 per cent.

Also in the roadmap are plans to increase access to qualitative and affordable education at the primary school by 40 per cent and to increase access to markets and transportation facility.

The BCDA hopes to achieve these by improving rural water supply, rural electrification, skills acquisition and ecological restoration.

Executive Secretary of the BCDA, Captain Junaid Abdullahi, who spoke with State House correspondents after the meeting said “the board has graciously approved” the abridged version of the roadmap.