An agriculturist, Alhaji Abba Kale, has called for the establishment of mega rice mills to accelerate production and achieve self-sufficiency in the country.

Kale, who made the call at the weekend in Maiduguri, urged the Federal Government to support the establishment of modern mega rice mills in each of the 109 senatorial districts in the country.

He said the call was imperative to encourage processing, value addition, enhancement of farmer enterprising skills, promotion of competition and creation of market for the produce.

“We have paddy rice in abundance. The produce cultivated by farmers is higher than the capacity of the existing mills in the country. The ban on importation of foreign rice is a welcome development and the sudden hike in prices occasioned by the border closure can be pushed down and controlled through mass production.

“Most of the mills in operation lack basic equipment such as boilers, driers and trash machines to enable them produce high-quality rice to meet local demands and for export.

“It is desirable for the Federal Government to support the establishment of mega mills by businesses in each of the senatorial districts to encourage productivity and attain self-sufficiency,” he said.

Kale also urged state governments to adopt proactive measures to mobilise participation in the ABP scheme to encourage agricultural activities, processing, provide job opportunities and enhance wealth creation in the society.

Commenting on the border closure, Kale said the measure would reinvigorate agriculture and manufacturing, stimulate government’s drive to diversify the economy and enhance security in the country.

Kale called on the people to support government policies and programmes as well as patronise local products for the sustainable social and economic development of the country.