Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The immediate past President of Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA), Chief Donatus Ebueogu has appealed to the Federal Government to fulfill its promise of reopening the nation’s land borders on January 30, 2020.

Ebubeogu said that in as much as the closure of the border has its advantage in the area of security, the closure also affects businessmen within and outside the country.

“It is affecting everybody who uses the land borders to bring in goods or to export goods. Then, again,looking at the reason the government closed the border, we cannot but also understand the government’s position because no country allows its border to be messed up by their neighbours.

“The only thing we are saying is that measures should be put in place to ensure that the security agents are up and doing in discharging their duties. We cannot continue like this because the security agents are not doing their work very well but all the same the closure of the border to some extent is a good idea to let our neigbours know that whatever we don’t want in the country should be respected, they should not use their place as a dumping ground to make up our import prohibition policy.