Judex Okoro Calabar

The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NSC), Col. Hammed Ali (Retd), has warned officers and personnel of the Service not to compromise in the discharge of their duties or risk imprisonment.

He maintained that personnel of the NCS must remain dedicated to their duties at all times and always act in the best interest of Nigeria.

Col. Ali made this known at Shoreline Logistics, Calabar, alongside the Comptroller General of Immigrations, Mohammed Babadele, during a working inspection of border towns in Cross River State and Akwa Ibom State to monitor the level of compliance with the current closure of border by the Federal Government.

He advised officers of at joint patrol of the NCS and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) under the “Operation Swift Response” against cutting corners within the service.

“You should dedicate yourselves to service because times have changed and you must always work in the best interest of the country,” the NCS Comptroller said.

“When you are caught doing funny things, you will be disciplined, dismissed and prosecuted. There are several days for the thief but one day is for the owner. If you decide to cut corners, one day you will be caught.

“So you must work diligently. If you merit anything, you will get it. You will have to earn promotion. The uniform you are wearing is an opportunity as there are millions of Nigerians out there who can equally wear it.”

He called on NCS personnel to be mindful of their actions in the Service and to be conscious of how they wish to be remembered after leaving the Service.

Also speaking, NIS Comptroller General Babadele advised officers not to sacrifice their integrity for the sake of illicit money, adding that staff must be at their best at all times for the good of the country.