Judex Okoro, Calabar



The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service Col. Hammed Ali, (Rtd.) has warned officers and personnel of the Service not to compromise in the discharge of their duties or risk imprisonment.

He maintained that personnel of the service must remain dedicated to their duties at all times and always act in the best interest of the country.

Col. Ali made this known at the Shoreline Logistics in Calabar alongside the Comptroller General of Immigration, Mohammed Babadele during a working inspection of border towns in Cross River State and Akwa Ibom State to monitor the level of compliance with the current closure of the border by the federal government.

He advised officers at a joint patrol of the Nigerian Customs Service and the Nigerian Immigration Service under the “Operation Swift Response” against the practice of cutting corners within the service.

He said: “You should dedicate yourselves to service because times have changed and you must always work in the best interest of the country.

“When you are caught doing funny things, you will be disciplined, dismissed and prosecuted. There are several days for the thief but one day is for the owner if you decide to cut corners, one day you will be caught.

“So you must work diligently. If you merit anything, you will get it. You will have to earn a promotion. The uniform you are wearing is an opportunity as there are millions of Nigerians out there who can equally wear it.

He called on them to be mindful of their actions in the service and must always be conscious of how they wish to be remembered after they leave service.

Also speaking, the Comptroller General of Immigration, Mohammed Babadele, advised officers not to sacrifice their integrity for the sake of money. He said the officer are all leaders in their level and must always be dedicated.

He told them that the small local activity they undertake can affect the country in particular and the world at large, advising its staff to do everything within their capabilities to be at their best at all times in the interest of the country.