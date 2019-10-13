Desmond Mgboh, Kano

An executive member of the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN), Alhaji Abba Dantata has expressed full support for the border closure by the Federal Government, noting that the policy would enhance the production of rice in the country.

This is also as an expert in food and nutrition, Dr. Dahiru Adamu gave kudos to the government on the border closure, Head of Department of Mass Communication, Bayero University Kano Dr. Haruna Ismail urged the government to use the media to promote the policies on national security and interest.

Alhaji Dantata, who spoke at the commissioning of the ultra-modern PRNigeria Centre in Kano, said that the policy has already scaled down the smuggling of foreign rice into Nigeria while increasing the production, sales, and consumption of homegrown rice.According to him, unknown to many Nigerians, Nigerian rice has greater quality and nutritional value than its foreign type given that many of the imported rice has been stored with various preservative chemicals before they are shipped to Nigeria.

He appreciated the Buhari led administration for the bold step and assured that this was the only way Nigerians would experience, evaluate and come up to appreciate the difference between the two qualities of rice.

He said the long term value of the policy is immeasurable, adding that it would create and sustain jobs across several rice value chains with a multiplier effect on the economy.

Also expressing his support, an expert in food and nutrition), Dr. Dahiru Adamu said the border closure has greatly enhanced the rice value chain in the country.