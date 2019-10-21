Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Chairman, Senate committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, on Saturday said the closure of Nigeria’s land borders by the Federal Government has had a tremendous impact on the security, especially in the northern region.

Gobir, who is representing Sokoto East, stated this while speaking on the many benefits the country has derived from the recent closure of its land borders.

According to him, “the closure of land borders has really curtailed the movement of arms and other dangerous weapons into the country.

“The issues of security is a very sensitive matters that cannot be made public but a lot of measures has been taken to ensure protection of lives and properties of every Nigerian

“President Muhammad Buhari has a good programmes and plans to ensure every Nigerian leave in peace with adequate protection of lives and properties in the country.

“I am aware that a lot of measures were being taken to safeguard the people and their properties, particularly in the northern region where cases of kidnapping, cattle rustling, banditry had became the order of the day.”

Senator Gobir, who further explained that the measure has also added greater values to local food production and consumption, urged Nigerians to persevere as the attendant hardship will be temporary.

The lawmaker urged the youths of Sokoto East and the state at large to embrace education or acquire a skill.