Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has noted that the closure of Nigeria’s border by the Federal Government has improved internal security and put bandits at bay.

Ngige made the discloure at the just concluded Lagos International Trade Fair, after a presentation by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

The minister who reeled out the Federal Government’s steps at creating employment for millions of Nigerians, was represented by the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamu.

He said the policy thrust of the Federal Government on agriculture, which relies on local provision of adequate food for Nigerians is encouraging the indigenous farmers to do more while the agric value chain has offered employment to millions of jobless Nigerians.

The minister noted that the Federal Government has also implemented employment creation programs, small scale businesses and micro enterprises promotions , among others.

He added that economic activities in the agriculture, mining and manufacturing sectors are stimulating and positioning the economy on a sound footing.

“The NDE, in its efforts at fighting unemployment and reducing poverty has partnered with both national and international agencies in the area of capacity building, technical support and programme delivery.”

He explained that the initiative has yielded positive result s, expanded program coverage of the directorate and strengthened its internal capacity for sustainable employment creation.

Earlier, president of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Babatunde Ruwase, appreciated the efforts of NDE in promoting entrepreneurs hip, skill acquisition training, rural enterprise development support programs and empowerment schemes, but noted that the issue of mass unemployment remains a constant challenge in the economic narrative of Nigeria.