Chukwudi Nweje

What is you take on the Social Media and Hate Speech Bills at the National Assembly?

I will say both bills are deliberate ploy by politicians to truncate the fight against corruption. It is unfortunate that at an age where even in the United States of America, President Donald Trump has embraced the social media to get his message to world leaders, using his twitter, the National Assembly is deliberating on a bill to restrict the use of social media.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s strongest campaign promises is the fight against corruption, and once you silence the social media, politicians would have a field day looting the treasury and enriching themselves. Once you restrict the flow of information on the social media, the public will be hearing very little or nothing about what is happening in government circles.

Social media has helped to fight corruption by exposing lots of deals in government and Nigeria. It has put government officials on check against opaque deals and contracts; if you allow the bill then we are heading out of democratic government and human rights and the rule of law becomes non-existent.

Talking about human rights guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), how do you check fake news which the government says has become a threat to national unity?

The 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees freedom of speech and expression among other fundamental rights but these are not absolute especially where incitement, discrimination hostility or violence are done to a person whose privacy is infringed on but when it comes to matters related to public officials serving the people and it has to do with official business, then such a person or public official must be ready to be investigated in public for the actions he or she takes in the course of their duty.

Advocates of the Hate Speech and Social Media Bills say they are targeted at fake news, which on its own might be good but you don’t impose death penalty for people having the freedom to express themselves. When you impose such draconian judgments, it means there are hidden motives. However, we must continue to enlighten people to verify messages before posting. The government must remember we are in a democracy and soft pedal on the way they react to public opinion.

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is accused of holding so many political prisoners including convener of #RevolutionNowMovement, Omoyele Sowore, former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki among others. What is your take?

I think President Buhari is being misadvised on the Sowore issue. The #RevolutionNowMovement is not a threat to the Federal Government. Nigerians are looking up to President Buhari to see what his programmes and policies will affect their lives economically and socially in the long run. Buhari is a legend in Africa and has over 12 million followers who see him as an enigma. Three previous elections in Nigeria proved it that he has a nation following him and not social media following him. How many people voted for Mr Sowore and how many listened to the call for revolution by 50 placard carrying men; the DSS and security forces should stop all the drama and they should stop creating a panic where there is no danger; nobody can remove Buhari; his policies though slow are impacting on those in the agricultural sector. However, I think the government should dismiss the case against Sowore and release him.

What of Dasuki and the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Zakzaky?

The government has their reasons for holding Col Sambo Dasuki and it might not be strictly for the arms scandal but might also be a check on the security situation and also Ibrahim Al Zakzaky has to do with security reasons especially with the interference from Iran and the theocratic government. The Federal Government has its source of information which the public might not be aware of. All political detainees should be released; it’s better for the image of the government. I feel the best option for Dasuki is to get him to return the funds he is being accused of taking; he has been detained long enough and Buhari should release El ZakZaky too and consider the loss he has suffered.

What is your take on the closure of the border?

Nigeria is a strategic country to the world and her African neighbours; her borders are many and porous and aids smuggling; the huge population has made Nigeria a special partner among the nation states and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) hub. Even recently, North Africa is showing interest in doing business within. The border closure had been triggered by unabated smuggling of certain goods into Nigeria which the Federal Government feels can be produced within the country, such as rice and frozen poultry. The cost of these goods runs into billions of Naira and the country will be losing out if the smuggling is allowed to continue.

The closure has affected other legitimate activities as it stops exports too as goods can only move through the seaport for now. It also has security implications as it puts a check on illegal smuggling of arms and weapons. All governments around the world watch their borders closely scrutinising the different activities and movements of people and goods. If the borders are closed, mercenaries are kept on watch to see that the country is stable from outside interference and destabilisation. Mr President must also see that his security operatives are totally loyal and working on the same page with him to be able to gauge the situation properly of when a person or group is a national security risk not just playing to the gallery and causing drama as the DSS recently did in the court house which was totally unnecessary.