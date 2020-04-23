The Kebbi State Government on Thursday assured security agencies of adequate logistics to ensure total enforcement of border closure and restrictions in the state to prevent COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Samaila Yombe-Dabai, gave the assurance during an inspection in Zaggi border town of Augie Local Governemnt Area, bordering Sokoto State.

While addressing a team of security personnel at the border, Yombe-Dabai said that the state government was always committed to provision of adequate logistics to security agencies for effective service delivery.

He said the inspection was in collaboration with the State Task Force Team on COVID-19 led by its Chairman and Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Ja’afar Muhammad.

“The aim of the visit is to ensure total compliance with closure of border towns, which is geared towards the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

“This is in view of the reported index cases in some of the states in the northern part of the country in particular and other states in the nation” Yombe-Dabai

said.

He added that the inspection was to sensitise and create more awareness for the public on the dangers associated with coronavirus.

The deputy governor called on residents to practise social distancing, wash their hands regularly and use sanitiser or ashes as well as report any suspicious case to the relevant authorities for further action.

Earlier, the commissioner, Muhammad, appealed to people in the state to remain calm as necessary measures were being put in place to curtail spread of the disease.

According to the commissioner, there is no report of any confirmed case in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the border towns visited included Malisa border town of Gwandu Local Government Area, bordering Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto.

Others are Kan- Iyaka along Argungu-Sanyinna road in Argungu Local Government Area of the state and Zaggi town in Augie Local Governemnt Area.(NAN)