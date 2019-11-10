Jeff Amechi Agbodo

The leader of ‘Operation Swift Response’ and the Public Relations Officer of Nigerian Customs Mr. Joseph Attah, a Deputy Comptroller has said that it has seized goods and items worth over N2.5 billion from the closure of land borders in the past two months.

He said that the closure of the borders was not targeted at any person, group of persons, any religious, any political party or any section of the country but for the security and economy of the country.

Attah while addressing the stakeholders during the operation’s sensitization tour to Onitsha, Anambra state, said that successes recorded so far in the closure were numerous in the areas to tame the security challenges as well as patronize made in Nigeria products.

“We need to stem the tide to protect our country from the insecurity, improve our economy by supporting our farmers and locate contents. Over the years the successive government did not come up to say enough is enough to all these smuggling and other vices but this government has done that and should be commended for our future generations.

“So far the closure has lasted for two months with a good result, quantifiable results. We have 239 illegal immigrants, some of them were coming to throw bombs which we have prevented through their arrest. We have seized 34,321 bags of 59 kg foreign rice, do you know what it means for Nigeria farmers but today our rice farmers are smiling to the banks.

“We also seized 8,982 jerrycans of fuel, 901 drums of fuel, seizures of cartridges used by armed robbers, trucks seized. 399 vehicles, 969 of bells of second-hand clothes totaling over N2.5 billion.

“We can open the borders when all our neighboring countries must strictly comply with the ECOWAS dedicated protocol, all the warehouses built along the borders have to be dismantled, anyone that is coming into Nigeria outside ECOWAS with goods must come with at least 50 percent local content, anybody coming into the country must pass through a recognized point of entry with proper documentation with immigration such as National ID card, Passports or ECOWAS permits so that we know who is coming to our country” Attah stated