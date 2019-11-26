Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, said the circumvention of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocol on Transit of Goods by neighbouring countries was responsible for the closure of the nation’s borders.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while speaking at Seme Border, Lagos, said the partial closure has so far curbed the smuggling of foreign rice, in addition to other prohibited items, into the country.

Mohammed was among the Federal Government ministerial delegation on inspection and assessment of the potency of the border closure directive.

Other members of the delegation were ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, Minister of State, Finance and National Planning, Clement Agba, National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede and the Comptroller-General of Customs who was represented by a Deputy Comptroller-General.

Addressing the media after the inspection, the minister said no fewer than 296 illegal immigrants had been arrested during the ongoing exercise.

“In the area of security, the ongoing exercise has recorded a number of seizures and arrests that would have had grave security consequences.

“Some items seized include; 38,743-50kg bags of parboiled foreign rice, 514 vehicles, 1,012 drums filled with PMS, 5,400 Jerri cans of vegetable oil, 346 motorcycles, 10, 553 jerry cans of PMS and 136 bags of NPK fertilizer used for making explosives.

“The estimated values of the apprehended items is about N3.5 billion.’’

He said the partial closure had so far curbed the smuggling of foreign rice in addition to other prohibited items, into the country, .

He said as a result of the closure, Niger Republic has already circulated an order banning exportation of rice in any form to Nigeria.

“Our series of interactions and engagements with Rice Miller Association of Nigeria since the commencement of this exercise has shown that the border closure has enhanced more production and milling of Nigerian rice.

“Patronage of Nigerian rice has increased and farmers are expanding their farms as well as engaging more hands.

“The border exercise has also curbed diversion of petroleum products from Nigeria to neighbouring countries.

“Furthermore, the border closure has impacted positively on revenue generation of the Federal Government which in turn will be used to build more infrastructure and develop critical sectors of the nation’s economy,” he said.

The minister said that 95 per cent of illicit drugs and weapons being used for act of terrorism and kidnapping in Nigeria come in through the porous borders.

He, however, noted that since the partial closure, the acts had been drastically reduced.

Mohammed said the exercise has provided a platform for the various participating agencies to jointly operate together thereby strengthening inter-agency collaboration and reducing animosity.

He recalled that the government took the measure in August to address the numerous trans-borders economic and security challenges confronting the nation.

“These challenges range from banditry, kidnapping, smuggling, illegal migrants and proliferation of light weapons among others.

“Meanwhile, the preference for foreign goods, especially food items like rice has continuously impoverished our farmers and adversely affected domestic government policies supporting the agricultural sector to enhance food security,” he said.

The minister blamed the neighbouring countries for circumventing the ECOWAS protocol on transit.

“For clarity, the ECOWAS protocol on transit demands that when a transit container berths at a seaport, the receiving country is mandated to escort same without tampering with the seal to the border of the destination country.

“Unfortunately, experience has shown that our neighbours do not comply with this protocol. Rather, they break the seals of containers at their ports and trans-load goods destined for Nigeria,” he said.

The minister assured that the government through diplomatic channels would continue to engage its neighbours to agree to comply with the ECOWAS Protocol on Transit.