Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Prof. Emenike Ejiogu, President Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Asia, says the organisation has concluded arrangements for a free training workshop for rice farmers, agricultural entrepreneurs and the general public.

The aim of the workshop is to boost local rice production and processing, Ejiogu told Daily Sun in Nsukka at the weekend.

He said that experts from Japan in agriculture would teach and practically demonstrate the use of machines in de-husking, de-hulling, de-stoning and polishing of rice during the workshop.

“NIDO Asia is the umbrella organisation of Nigerians living in Asia, the aim of the workshop is to train Nigeria farmers on the use of modular rice processing machinery in order to boost local rice production,” he said.

“Over the years, NIDO Asia has identified and intervened in several areas of Nigeria economy so as to move the country forward.”

According to him, the workshop on the use of modular rice processing machinery is free of charge for farmers and general public.

“This is part of NIDO contributions to ensure that rice produced locally meets demands of Nigerians at affordable price as well as have enough to export.

“We are bringing five technical experts from Japan as well as partnering with Kanryu industry Ltd Japan, Ino Inc Japan and Mirai Denchi Nigeria Ltd a subsidiary of Mirai Denchi lnc, Japan.”

Ejiogu said the event would hold in Lagos and in Abuja on December 4th and 6th, respectively.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari on the border closure and urge all hands to be on deck to ensure that the era of foreign rice is over in Nigeria.

“If all Nigerians buy and eat local rice, it will not only boost the economy of the country but also generate more employment for jobless youths,” Ejiogu said.