Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has described the closure of Nigerian land borders by the Federal Government as a blessing to Nigerians particularly to women.

Tallen said that lots of women have got some contracts worth millions of dollars on starch and coconut manufacturing, which would have been awarded to foreign entrepreneurs if not for the closure of land border.

The minister who spoke in Abuja, on Friday, at the 2019 conference on African women entrepreneurship admitted that the fastest way to get Nigeria working again is to educate and empower women, which calls for girl-child inclusive education.

She said: “We would partner Ministry of Agriculture to empower women in agriculture and lead the campaign to National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to see that their products are certified to penetrate the international markets.”

The President, African Women’s Entrepreneurship Programme (AWEP), Angela Ajala, in her remarks promised that the organisation would position women-owned Nigerian businesses for global reach and patronage.

She said: “The 2019 theme of this conference was carefully chosen because most women complain of money to start-up businesses. The idea is to expose them to what is required to make businesses attractive to clients.”