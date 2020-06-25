The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Wednesday said any migrant arrested flouting the law would be prosecuted according to the immigration law.

The NIS Controller General, Mr Muhammad Babandede, stated this at the Service monthly parade in Abuja, which was done in strict compliance with social and physical distancing due to COVID-19.

Babandede, in a statement by the Service Spokesman, Mr Sunday James, warned that NIS would not treat any case of abuse of Immigration laws lightly.

He noted that the service was doing everything possible to ensure that only regular migrants enter and reside or do approved businesses in Nigeria.

According to him, amnesty window is over. Any migrant arrested flouting the law will be prosecuted according to the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Babandede gave instruction for compliance and communication to all the officers and men in their commands to bridge the gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic.