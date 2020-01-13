Newly appointed Coordinator for the Joint Border Operations Drill, North central Zone, Ilorin, Kwara, Mr. Mohammed Garba, has said the temporary closure of the border was not designed to witchhunt or obstruct legal businesses.

Garba said this, yesterday, at the palace of the Emir of Yashikira, in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara when he led his team on a familiarisation tour of border communities in the state.

Garba, a Comptroller of Customs, explained that rather than obstruct indigenes from legitimate trading, the policy aimed at encouraging local farmers boost their incomes, control the inflow of arms and ammunition, and halt smuggling of illicit drugs and other prohibited goods.