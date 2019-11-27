Bimbola Oyesola

As the closure of Nigeria’s borders by the Federal Government continues to generate reactions, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) at the weekend raised the alarm that its effects are negatively impacting the generality of Nigerians.

NECA’s Director-General, Mr. Timothy Olawale, stated that the continued closure of the border which the Federal Government claims has given it some mileage in economic and security fronts has done nothing, but added to the pains of Nigerians.

“As government showcases the gains of the border closure, the same cannot be said of the man in the street in view of skyrocketing food prices ” he said.

He added: “Following weeks of border closure, one had expected that the prices of foodstuff like rice, for instance, would crash due to its local production. A bag of rice that sold for N14,000.00 before border closure now sells for N26,000. Turkey and chicken are now so prohibitive that other options like beef and goat meat are no longer preferred alternatives as they have also joined the league of food going out of the reach of the masses. These underscores the fact that Nigeria is not self-sufficient in food production as wrongly assumed by government”.

Expressing concern at the worsening economic situation of the masses, Olawale averred that with the current economic attack on the masses is a further indication that workers take-home can no longer take them beyond the bus stop.

He stated: “The masses are totally at the receiving end of the government’s policy that was meant to protect them. As the masses are burdened, so also are legitimate businesses. Businesses, especially those in the hospitality sector have not fared well as the cost of stocking food is gradually becoming unbearable. As food prices increase, there is consequential increase in cost of food per plate served clients. This invariably affects patronage. As the businesses struggle to stay afloat, the natural implication is business closure and further loss of jobs”.