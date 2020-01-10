A member representing Ipokia Constituency in Ogun State House of Assembly, Sikiratu Ajibola, has decried the extortion by operatives of the Joint Task Force at the border, while equally lamenting the increase in prices of goods at Idiroko and other border communities.

Speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, yesterday, the lawmaker linked the hike to the border closure and ban on fuel supply to towns within 20 kilometres radius.

He complained that some locally made goods bought and transported down to Idiroko by constituent members were confiscated by the operatives.

“The prices of consumer goods have skyrocketed in Idiroko and environs. Also, there had been heavy traffic logjam on the narrow bridge on Yewa River at Ajilete; the bridge may collapse any time from now because it is meant for flow of loads and not retainment of such.

“During the yuletide, citizens travelling to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with their families were extorted by bad eggs among the JTF. Consumer goods which included perishable ones were confiscated. I want to add that seized trucks packed on the narrow Sango to Idiroko border road are posing a threat to the lives of commuters,” Ajibola said.