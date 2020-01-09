Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A member representing Ipokia Constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Sikiratu Ajibola, has lamented the rise in the prices of goods at Idiroko and other border communities as a result of the border closure and ban on fuel supply to towns within a 20-kilometre radius.

Ajibola also alleged extortion of the residents by those she termed “bad eggs” among the operatives of the Joint Task Force in charge of the border drill.

Speaking with reporters in Abeokuta on Thursday, the lawmaker expressed concern that some locally-made goods bought by her constituents and being transported down to Idiroko and other communities were confiscated by the operatives.

Ajibola, of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) party, also lamented that traffic logjams have been created on the narrow bridge of Yewa River, Ajilete due to what she called “unnecessary checks” by the operatives.

She raised concerns that the bridge might collapse at any moment due to the long retainment of heavy goods on the structure, obstructing the free and regular flow of vehicular movement.

“The prices of consumer goods have skyrocketed in Idiroko and her environs. Also, there has been heavy traffic logjam on the narrow bridge on Yewa River at Ajilete; and the bridge may collapse anytime from now because it is meant for the flow of loads and not retainment of such,” Ajibola stated.

“During the yuletide, citizens travelling to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with their families were extorted by the bad eggs among the JTF and consumer goods, which included perishable ones, were confiscated. I want to add that seized trucks packed on the narrow Sango to Idiroko border road are posing a threat to the lives of commuters.”

The state lawmaker called on Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Federal Government to wade into the matter with a view to alleviating the suffering of the affected communities.