Bolaji Okunola

Chartered Institute Of Export and Commodity Brokers of Nigeria (CIECOBON), has said that the border closure would give investors high Rate on Investment (RoI) as they won’t compete again with foreign goods.

Speaking at the 2019 Awards presentation to the members of the Institute in Lagos, its President, Dr. Ayobami Omotoso, said Nigeria is a big market, which most African countries rely upon to sell their goods, which is a disadvantage to Nigeria as a nation.

According to him, most of the goods were imported to West African countries, which received the required import duties and then smuggled them into the country, leaving Nigeria with no revenue from the foreign goods.

He added: “We are, therefore, appreciating the efforts of present administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for closing the borders, which is now of more benefit and gains to Nigerians.

“Investors can now rest assured of high RoI as they won’t need to compete with foreign goods. It is of great joy today to see Nigerians going back to farming, planting rice, maize, plantain, yam, tomatoes etc, which were imported before now.”

He explained that the Federal Government is readily available to assist farmers through which money is released by NIRSAL Microfinance bank, which is a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) organ of financial assistance to farmers, small and medium enterprises.

He said “Nigeria can feed herself and even Africa as a whole. What we need to do is to retrace our steps to farm, process the commodities and make good gains. The era of white collar job has come and gone. We need more entrepreneurs to grow commodities for the local industries (that would give employment to Nigerians) and sell at international markets.”

Speaking further, he said the vision of CIECOBON to be the leading institution in making Nigeria a great exporter and grow Nigeria commodities to sufficiency for the industries and international market.

“When we said to grow to sufficiency, it means that all hands must be on deck, to give advice to both governments, farmers, industrialists, entrepreneurs etc, provide required training where necessary, and create an enabling environment for Nigerian commodities to sell within and outside Nigeria,” he said.

He therefore, urged the awardees to work as Nigerians to uplift the export and commodity trade in Nigeria.