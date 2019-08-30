Uche Usim, Abuja

The Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN) has hailed the federal government over its recently-launched Exercise Swift Response which has led to heavier policing of the nation’s land borders and subsequently curbed rice smuggling that robs Nigeria over N300 billion annually.

The association said from January till date, over one million metric tons of rice valued at N150 billion ($400 million) has been smuggled into Nigeria from Benin Republic via porous land routes.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, the National Chairman of RIPAN, Mr Mohammed Abubakar Maifata, in company of his Vice Chairman, Mr. Paul Eluhaiwe, urged the government not to listen to the pleas of the Beninoise government to reopen or relax security at the land borders as they remain the beneficiary of smuggling, while Nigerian rice farmers suffer losses of gargantuan proportions.

According to Maifata, prior to the military and paramilitary exercise at the land borders, many mills had closed.

“Smuggled rice was everywhere. Millers can’t buy rice paddy. Rice farmers were frustrated.

“But as we speak, all mills are open. Procurement of paddy is ongoing. We expect a bumper harvest in October because of good rains.

“So, we support land border closure and will support government in whatever way they want us to. It’s for the good of Nigeria. We will supply them information, statistics, among others needs.

Insinuating we cannot feed ourselves is not true. It’s the sermon of saboteurs and smugglers to remain in business. Average consumption is 4-5 million metric tons per annum in Nigeria. RIPAN and existing small-scale rice millers can produce that annually. We can meet local consumption once smuggling is curbed. Our milling capacity is 1.5 million metric tons. Other existing local millers currently produce 2.5 million metric tons but they’re not as organized as we are. Dangote promised 10 mills this year. Bua is also coming with mills.

“But In terms of supply, we won’t hike our price in an attempt to take advantage of the situation. We will sell N13,500 minimum and maximum not above N14,000 ex-factory. It’s our commitment to government in writing and not just verbally. Distributors will sell at N15,000 maximum. Let the consumers report those trying to make rice expensive. We expect saboteurs may want to come into the scene to scuttle this plan but we will sanction any miller that goes above this price level”, he stated.

The RIPAN boss further explained that the association has carried out series of investigations and port survey to determine that all the shiploads of parboiled rice that arrive Benin Republic are totally smuggled into Nigeria.

He said: “As we speak, about half a million metric tonnes of rice has already been booked in Thailand and India for onward journey to Nigeria preparatory to the Christmas season. The consignment is expected to land in October.