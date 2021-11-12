From Fred Itua, Abuja

The executive secretary of Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), Junaid Abdullahi, has handed over completed projects executed by the Agency in Kebbi State to the state government

The Agency’s boss during the visit, also inspected the progress of ongoing construction works by at various project sites in the benefitting border communities.

According to a statement made available to newsmen, the handing over of the block of 6 Classrooms was witnessed by the representative of the Kebbi State Government and Surveyor General of Kebbi State, Kabiru Ibrahim Argungu.

The statement read: “The Agency from 2015 till date has executed Eighty three (83) projects comprising of Fifty-Five (55) Capital Projects and Twenty-Eight (28) Zonal Intervention Projects in Border Communities in Kebbi State. These projects range from Agriculture & food security, Education, Health, Housing, Social Intervention and so on.

“Border Communities Development Agency has a mandate to ensure sustainable social, economic and infrastructural development of Border Communities in Nigeria.