The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said the permit granted to Dangote, BUA, and an unnamed gas firm to transport their products through the land borders is a step in the right direction, as it shows that the border is about to be reopened. Acting Director General, Mr Oruche who made the assertion, in response to the outcry of Nigerians who queried Federal Government’s decision on the waiver, noted that the move was a pointer that more companies will soon be permitted. Oruche believes that the permit given to these companies was not discriminatory as widely believed, noting that it is a test run, which is part of the process to see to the broader reopening of the border.

“With this, we will be able to know how it will work. If they see how this one plays out, they will be able to know how it will work and then proceed to do the needful, adding that the closure is not a sustainable thing.

According to him, the circular sent to him from the Nigerian Customs Service, shows thayt only cement would be exported across the border, with the trucks returning empty without importing any goods. However, before the trucks cross the border, the names of the drivers and the registration numbers of the trucks would be taken. “From the circular, only cement can be exported and no other products. I think due to the heavy nature of cement , which cannot be transported by air or sea is one of the reasons for the permit.