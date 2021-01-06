From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Chairman, Nigerian Customs Licensed Agents in-charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara State, Alhaji Aminu Dan’iya, has warned traders against smuggling of goods through Illela border in Sokoto state.

Dan’iya gave the warning on Tuesday during the official reopening ceremony of the border by the Nigeria Customs Area Office in Sokoto state.

He described it reopening as timely, saying “It will improve on the economic activities of not only his members but the country at large.

Dan-Iya also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for reopening of the border. He noted that his members and other stakeholders affected by the closure have learnt lessions and is ready to cooperate with relevant agencies in securing the border.

“We don’t want people to go into smuggling, there is a lot of crimes and loss of lives in the process of smuggling, things will go normal by God’s grace.

“It is hard to express the feelings people went through during the time of border closure, but now everything will be normal” he added.

During the reopening of the border, Area Comptroller of Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), Abdulhamid Ma’aji said they are at the borderline for a sensitization meeting with youths and community leaders on how best to obey the Federal Government guidelines.

Ma’aji however described the event as a remarkable day and urged the people to observe guidelines and business protocols stipulated by the Federal Government.

The border was among four major international borders announced for reopening by the Federal Government in late December, 2020.