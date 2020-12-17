From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has warned that it would deal ruthlessly and decisively with smuggler, who would try to take advantage of the recent reopening of four land borders by the Federal Government to violate the law.

The Federal Government had Wednesday announced the reopening of Seme and Mufun borders in the South West and Maigatari and Ilela borders in the North west while indicating that others would be reopened soon.

Speaking to the media at the Command s headquarters in Kano on Thursday, the Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS),Kano / Jigawa Command, Comptroller Suleiman Pai Uma declared that men of the Nigeria Customs are dutifully stationed in all borders and would certainly ensure that all prohibited items do not by any means, find their way into the country.

He assured that the recent reopening of these borders would not translate to any rest or peace of mind for smugglers in the country as the war against smuggling activities has not changed in any form or status.

On the size of revenue collected, by the Command, the Controller explained that despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, they have so far collected the sum of N21,118,691, 473.34 k as against the sum of N20,401,807,965.37k being the Comnand s target for the year 2020.

He disclosed that this collected revenue represents an 8.4 percent increase over the figure collected within the same period , last year,.

The Controller further explained that the Command recorded a total of 353 seizures with a Duty Paid Value of N924,628,456 .00k from January to date.

He commended the efforts of his officers, including the Headquarters Strike Force, the Federal Operations Unit Zone B and the Customs Intelligence Unit for all these achievements.

He pledged that in line with the mandate of the Nigerian Customs Service, they would continue to facilitate trade, deal decisively with economic saboteurs and work dutifully for the security and wellbeing of all Nigerians. End