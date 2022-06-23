The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has advised Jibia border communities in Katsina State to utilise the business opportunities in the area, following the recent reopening of the border.

The NCS Zonal Coordinator in Charge of Zone ‘B’ Kaduna, ACG Umar Garba, gave the advice on Wednesday during a familiarisation visit to Nigeria-Niger border in Jibia Local Government Area (LGA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Jibia border was reopened on April 25 after its closure in Aug. 2019.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He explained that the reopening of the border had made a lot of businesses booming in the area, adding that many residents were now benefiting.

“I wish to advise the people of the communities around this border to think of legitimate businesses since the border had now opened.

“Doing so will assist in improving the economy of the area, the state and the country in general.

“Like I told them, the government doesn’t want anything illegitimate such as smuggling, Child trafficking, proliferation of small and light arms.

“If all these things are taking place, there would be no economic development.

“Therefore, they should please use the reopening of the border as an opportunity for them.”

ACG Garba further disclosed that a process was underway to provide modern scanners on the way to ensure that other illegal items were not transported into the country.

He further expressed satisfaction with the existing good relationship among the border communities, customs officials, other security agencies and also the Niger Republic’s officials.

In his response, the Secretary of Jibia LGA, Alhaji Mohammed Lawal, commended the Federal Government and the NCS for reopening the border.

He added that since its reopening, so many collapsed businesses were gradually returning across the communities.

Lawal further appealed to the NCS to assist the people of Jibia who were displaced by banditry activities in the area. (NAN)

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .