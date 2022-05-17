Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Area Controller of Ogun Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Bamidele Makinde says there has been a drastic reduction in youth restlessness and smuggling activities at the Idiroko border since the reopening of borders by the Federal Government.

Makinde disclosed this while giving stewardship of his command for the month of April at a press briefing held at the Idiroko Border post, held on Tuesday.

The Area Controller, who attributed the trend to the collaborative efforts of the stakeholders, sister security agencies and traditional rulers, particularly those of the host communities, said both youths and the old are gradually embracing genuine means of doing businesses rather than engaging in snuggling activities while the border is reopened.

“We are still at the skeletal stage of doing business with all our accredited customs agents, but the modalities and documentation procedure are there for anybody who wants to know how to do legitimate businesses.

“In terms of socio-economic effects, life is gradually coming back to the border areas. People that are ready for legal businesses are welcomed, but the restlessness among the youths is going down. The environment has changed, people are responding”, he stated

Makinde, however, disclosed that a total number of 4, 603 bags of foreign parboiled rice with each weighing 50kg, an equivalent of 8 trailer loads were intercepted during the past month of April, 2022.

Putting the Duty Payable Value (DPV) of the seizure to worth N82, 821, 337, the NCS Controller listed other items intercepted to include: 300 cartons of poultry products, 89 cartons of foreign wine, 35 cartons and 12 packets of tomatoe paste, 37, 450 litters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petroleum, packed in 1, 498 kegs of 25 litters among others seizures.