Steve Agbota

In continuation of its war against smuggling and the restriction of movement at land borders in some geopolitical zones, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in a major crackdown has shutdown some car marts suspected to have smuggled vehicles into the country through land borders.

It was gathered yesterday that members of the Comptroller General of Customs Strike Force and officers attached to the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘A’ Ikeja stormed Ikeja, Oregun and the popular Berger along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and other major car dealers’ premises across Lagos in search of smuggled vehicles and subsequently shut them down until further notice. It was further learnt that the car marts were shut on the order of the Comptroller General of the Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd) for allegedly retailing smuggled vehicles.